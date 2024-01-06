SALTBURN star Barry Keoghan has told his ex-girlfriend he plans to go public with his new love at tonight’s Golden Globes.

The Irish actor, 31, aims to make his relationship with US singer Sabrina Carpenter, 24, official.

3 Barry Keoghan will tell ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans he plans to go public with his new love at the Golden Globes Credit: Getty

3 Barry, 31, is dating US singer Sabrina Carpenter, 24 Credit: The Mega Agency

It comes after The Sun revealed Barry and dental nurse Alyson Kierans split in July amid rows about his partying and flirting with another woman.

The pair share a year-old son, Brando.

A source said: “Barry thought it was best that Alyson was the first to know about him and Sabrina so she wouldn’t be hurt if she found out on social media.

“He is spending a lot of time in the States and has invited Sabrina to be his ‘plus one’ at the Golden Globes. Alyson and Barry still communicate for the sake of Brando and he has been open about his new relationship.”

Dubliner Barry and Sabrina, who opened for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour, have been linked since they were spotted heading for dinner in Los Angeles last month.

He met Alyson in a London bar in 2021 when she was working at a Harley Street orthodontist.

Barry had already won acclaim for roles in Chernobyl and Dunkirk.

And she was with him at the Oscars last year when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his part in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Tonight at the Globes, Barry is up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for playing infatuated wealthy student Oliver Quick in dark comedy Saltburn.

He is up against fellow Irish stars Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott for Oppenheimer and All of Us Strangers respectively.

Girl Meets World actress Sabrina has previously been linked to Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, 25.

She dated fellow Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry, 25, in 2014.