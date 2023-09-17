Base Network hits almost 2M transactions in a day, still trails Polygon, BSC

Coinbase layer-2 network Base hit a new peak in terms of daily transactions, breaking its former record when it was launched in August, according to data from blockchain explorer BaseScan.

Daily transactions chart of layer-2 network Base. Source: BaseScan

On Sept. 14, the layer-2 blockchain hit 1.88 million transactions, surpassing its previous record of 1.41 million transactions on Aug. 21 — the month when the network was launched. The layer-2 network surpassed other rival chains like Optimism and Arbitrum, which had a combined 878,000 transactions for the day.

Despite reaching the milestone, the layer-2 network is still lagging behind more prominent blockchains like Polygon and BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Polygon had 2.1 million transactions on the date, while BSC had 3.1 million transactions on the same day.

Unlike its previous transaction record on Aug. 21, when the blockchain also hit 136,000 daily active users along with its high number of transactions, the layer-2 network did not have as many users this time. When it comes to daily active users, Base only had around 86,000 on Sept. 14, according to data recorded by Dune Analytics.

Daily active users of layer-2 network Base. Source: Dune Analytics

Base officially launched on Aug. 9, allowing users to bridge tokens, swap tokens and provide liquidity, mint nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and do many other activities that could be performed on layer-2 networks.

Since its launch, the network has received a warm welcome from the crypto community. On Sept. 6, over 700,000 NFTs were minted by more than 268,000 unique wallets on the layer-2 network. During its first two weeks, over $242 million worth of crypto assets were bridged to the blockchain, with 130,000 unique wallets using it daily.

