The company designed its own battery hardware, giving it far more capacity than the market-leading home battery systems. Base Power wrote its own software to govern the batteries and operate them as a decentralized fleet bidding into the wholesale markets. And the startup does its own sales, installations, and long-term maintenance.

The corporate strategy, Dell explained, is to create ​“compounding cost advantage through vertical integration.” If Base Power bought, say, Tesla Powerwalls and resold them to customers, it would have to give Tesla a margin. If it paid outside firms to knock on doors and pitch batteries, those commercial evangelists would also take their cut. Contracting out for installation further dilutes the profits, and so on.

“Because we do all these things, we can take cost out of every part of the system and then pass those savings down to the customer in the form of low prices,” Dell said. ​“As our returns go up and our cost of capital goes down, our intention is to build the largest and most capital-efficient portfolio of batteries in the country.”

Minimizing cost and reliance on outside parties makes fundamental sense, and yet fledgling startups typically shy away from taking on so much for fear of biting off more than they can chew.

“It’s really hard,” Dell admitted. However, ​“because it’s so hard, there’s not a lot of people who can do it.”

It’s a business strategy that calls to mind the ancient bristlecone pines that occupy a remote, arid mountaintop between the eastern Sierras and California’s border with Nevada. The trees suffer extremes of heat and cold and thirst and wind, but when they persist, they carve out a niche where few competitors can survive. The oldest bristlecones predate the pyramids of Giza.

Growing ecosystem of home-battery aggregators

The do-it-all approach also distinguishes Base Power from others that are similarly trying to get more batteries into people’s homes.

German company sonnen has been working on this challenge for over a decade and operates a vast network of home batteries in Germany that make money in power markets there. In the U.S., the company partners with solar companies and sometimes with real estate developers to sell its batteries. Sonnen launched a no-money-down battery offering in Texas with a company called Solrite, which had put equipment in more than 1,000 homes as of January, a similar volume to what Base Power has installed.

Neither sonnen nor Solrite are retail electricity providers in Texas, though, so they need to pair up with companies that buy and sell power and can monetize the batteries’ ability to arbitrage. The Solrite deal requires people to sign up for 25 years and buy out any remaining value if they want to quit before the quarter-century mark. Base Power, in contrast, asks customers to commit to a three-year retail contract, and the cancellation fee is $500, to cover removing the battery system.

Other climatetech-savvy retailers offer special deals for people who buy their own batteries. Great Britain’s Octopus Energy has entered the ERCOT market and offers modest monthly credits per kilowatt-hour of storage capacity if residents let the company manage their home batteries. Octopus uses its software to shift consumption to times with abundant renewable generation, thereby lowering the cost of serving those households.

Startup David Energy offers retail plans in which the company optimizes customers’ battery usage to minimize their overall electricity bill. Tesla itself opened a Texas electricity retailer subsidiary that pays customers a fixed credit of $400 per year for each Powerwall pack that they allow to discharge to the grid, up to three Powerwalls.

Those providers still need customers to front the money or take out a loan to install their own batteries, which constrains how quickly battery adoption can grow. On the other hand, that model means those companies can focus on honing their energy software and trading strategy and don’t have to spend millions of dollars to install and own batteries that might one day pay for themselves.

Base Power pays for its buildout with a mix of equity, debt, and tax credits, Dell noted. Investors funded an $8 million seed raise led by Thrive Capital and a $60 million Series A led by Valor Equity Partners. As for making money, Base Power uses the batteries to arbitrage energy in the ERCOT market from the renewables-filled times of plenty to the valuable hours of scarce supply. The company is currently undergoing qualification to bid ancillary services, a more complex suite of market offerings that maintain the quality and reliability of the grid.