Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday lifted the downtown Los Angeles curfew that has been in place for one week, as protests, violence and vandalism in the neighborhood have ebbed following a wave of high-profile federal immigration raids.

The mayor’s announcement comes a day after she changed the start time of the nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., allowing businesses to remain open later.

“The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities,” Bass said in a press release. “I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed.”

The curfew was put into place last Tuesday following five days of sometimes chaotic and violent protests that came in response to President Trump’s immigration crackdown in Southern California. Ransacking of stores downtown and mass vandalism of buildings across downtown also led to the curfew.

LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell said that the department would maintain a “strong presence” downtown in order to “uphold the right to lawful assembly and safeguard property.”

Since protests began June 7, the LAPD arrested 575 people, including 14 for looting, the department said Monday.

“Lifting the curfew is a positive step toward reopening downtown Los Angeles and supporting the businesses and residents who rely on evening activity,” said Nella McOsker, president of Central City Assn., an advocacy organization for downtown Los Angeles. “Now, the city must invest in long-term safety measures and economic recovery to ensure downtown remains safe, vibrant and ready for the future.”