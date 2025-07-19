TORONTO – Chris Bassitt doesn’t mind leaving his comfort zone.

So for the third season in a row, the Toronto Blue Jays veteran pitcher volunteered to start in the first game back from the All-Star break.

Bassitt (10-4) came through with 6 1/3 shutout innings to lift the Blue Jays to a series-opening 4-0 win against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The 36-year-old Bassitt’s last start was on July 8, and he even came out of the bullpen against the Athletics last Sunday to pitch an inning and help an overburdened relief corps.

“Chris does weird well,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “I think coming out of the pen in Sacramento was not easy to do.

“We trusted him to do his thing over the break, and he didn’t miss a beat.”

Bassitt became the first pitcher in Blue Jays’ history to yield 10 hits and earn a shutout. But he didn’t issue a walk and struck out five in his 97-pitch outing. He reached the 10-win mark for the fifth straight season.

“I’ve done it (started the first game out of the break) the last two years, so I’m confident in doing it,” Bassitt said. “I understand the routine we need to do at home to be sharp out of the break.

“I wasn’t the sharpest, but overall it was OK.”

While some of his teammates vacationed in exotic locales, Bassitt spent the break at home with his wife and children.

“It makes me happy just seeing them in their element rather than mine,” he said. “I just enjoy time with them.”

The Blue Jays hit the break with a two-game losing streak, but in occupancy of the top spot in the American League East.

Toronto’s 55 wins were a club record win total before the break, and for only the sixth time in team history, they have the division lead after the league’s mid-season showcase.

But after back-to-back losses to the Athletics heading into the pause in action, the Blue Jays didn’t know how they would emerge.

“You never really know how it’s gonna go,” Schneider said. “But I thought the guys did a good job of coming in (Thursday) to shake the rust off a little bit. But it starts in the mound, and Chris was outstanding.”

Third-baseman Will Wagner also enjoyed a sound first game after the break with his two-run double in a four-run second inning that took some pressure off Bassitt.

The Blue Jays sent 10 batters to the plate in the second inning to make life rough for 42-year-old Giants starter Justin Verlander (0-8).

“It was kind of weird,” Wagner said. “We want the break, but we’re playing so well that you don’t want to take the break at the same time.

“I think everyone was just excited to get back and keep going with what we were doing before the break.”

At 33-16, the Blue Jays have the best home record in the American League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.