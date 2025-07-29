Francois’s husband, McEvans Francois, is also named in the lawsuit as a plaintiff. He was there when Francois was lighting the candle and “witnessed his wife’s face catch fire, crackle, and blister as molten wax burned her skin, resulting in severe emotional distress, PTSD, and loss of consortium.” Loss of consortium is when the intangible benefits of a relationship — such as companionship, comfort, affection, and love — are lost or impaired, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute. It can be claimed by a spouse.