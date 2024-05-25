WE all know the dangers of mould hiding in the bathroom.

But what you probably hadn’t realised is that there’s something else in the bathroom that could be poisoning you and your family.

According to the experts at PlumbNation, the harmful bathroom item is your shower curtain – if it’s made from PVC.

This is because the majority of shower curtains are made from PVC (polyvinyl chloride), a type of plastic that contains various additives to improve its flexibility and durability.

However, when PVC shower curtains are exposed to heat and moisture – such as when you’re having a shower – they can “release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other harmful chemicals into the air”.

Such VOCs include phthalates, organotins and dioxins – prolonged exposure to which can lead to health issues such as skin irritation, respiratory problem and even hormonal imbalances.

There’s even a carcinogenic risk too – “long-term exposure to dioxins has been linked to an increased risk of cancer”.

In addition to the effects PVC shower curtains can have on your health, they also have a massive environmental impact too.

“The production and disposal of PVC contribute to environmental pollution,” the pros at PlumbNation said.

“During production, harmful chemicals are released into the air and water, while improper disposal can lead to these substances leaching into the soil and groundwater.”

So, instead of having a PVC shower curtain, why not choose one made from materials such as polyester, cotton or hemp instead?

If you can’t get anything but PVC, there are some things you can do to mitigate the risks associated with the shower curtains.

Make sure your bathroom is well-ventilated, and ensure that you are cleaning your shower curtain regularly to prevent mould and mildew growth.

You should also consider replacing your shower curtain regularly too.

“Switching to safer alternatives for shower curtains doesn’t have to be expensive,” a PlumbNation spokesperson said.

“Look for curtains made from materials like PEVA or EVA, which are free from harmful chemicals but still affordable.

“These materials offer water resistance similar to PVC without the associated health risks.

“You can also find deals on cotton or polyester curtains during sales or at discount stores.

“Remember, investing in a safer option now can save you from potential health costs later on.”