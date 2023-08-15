The Batman: Arkham Trilogy comes to Nintendo Switch on Friday, October 13, Rocksteady has announced.

A tweet from the developer (below) revealed the release date alongside new artwork of the three games: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. The trilogy will come bundled in one package alongside all released DLC.

The trilogy marks the first time Rocksteady’s Arkham games will arrive on Switch, though not the first time on a Nintendo console as a special edition of City appeared on Wii U.

Experience Gotham City in a whole new way when the #ArkhamTrilogy comes to Nintendo Switch on October 13th! Special thanks to @cjwardart for this amazing piece celebrating our Dark Knight 🦇 pic.twitter.com/S8mQ249CHl — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) August 15, 2023

Rocksteady announced the Arkham Trilogy’s port at the June Nintendo Direct, showcasing the collection with a montage of footage that showed the series’ best and baddest villains including the Joker, Two Face, and more.

All three games were received very well, with Arkham Asylum setting a new precedent for superhero games. “Batman: Arkham Asylum is the greatest comic book videogame of all time,” IGN said in our 9/10 review.

It’s sequel earned a 9/10 too, as IGN said: “Batman: Arkham City isn’t just better than Batman: Arkham Asylum, it’s better than most games on the market.” The final game received the same score: “Batman: Arkham Knight is an impressive game on almost every level, with non-stop variety and great action.”

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelance reporter. He’ll talk about The Witcher all day.