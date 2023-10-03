Batman Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch is delayed, publisher Warner Bros. Games has announced. It was due out October 13, but will now launch December 1, 2023.

In a statement published on Twitter, Warner Bros. Games apologised to fans, explaining it needs more time to get the collection up to scratch.

“More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch,” Warner Bros. Game said. “We apologise to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy. Thank you for your patience.”

Batman: Arkham Trilogy Screenshots

Rocksteady’s Batman trilogy was announced for Switch during June’s Nintendo Direct. The trilogy includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Knight, and all DLC for the three games.

This marks the first time Rocksteady’s Arkham games are appearing on Nintendo Switch, but not the first time on Nintendo platforms, as Arkham City had a special release on Wii U. If you’re unfamiliar with these three games, Arkham Asylum is the smallest-scale game, taking place entirely in the titular asylum. Arkham City expands events to cover Gotham City, while Arkham Knight introduces the Batmobile as a central gameplay mechanic.

All three games were received very well, with Arkham Asylum setting a new precedent for superhero games. “Batman: Arkham Asylum is the greatest comic book videogame of all time,” IGN said in our 9/10 review .

It’s sequel earned a 9/10 too , as IGN said: “Batman: Arkham City isn’t just better than Batman: Arkham Asylum, it’s better than most games on the market.” The final game received the same score : “Batman: Arkham Knight is an impressive game on almost every level, with non-stop variety and great action.”

Wesley is the UK News Editor for IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].