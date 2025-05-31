



TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays' offence was in desperate need of a kick-start at the start of the team's seven-game homestand. A visit by the reeling Athletics appears to be just what the squad was looking for. Toronto reached a double-digit run total for a second straight night in an 11-7 victory on Friday night. "Right now is the time to try to put your best foot forward and get a little bit better at the things we need to get a bit better at," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "And I think they're doing that." Addison Barger and Ernie Clement hit solo homers for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Athletics 15-10. Barger and Myles Straw scored three runs apiece as Toronto won its fifth straight home game in front of an announced crowd of 36,951. "Contributions from everyone tonight," Schneider said. "It was nice the way we responded (almost) every time they scored. Big hits, and I think we ran the bases really well."

Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war

Previous Video



Next Video





A night after pounding the visitors 12-0 in the series opener, the 29-28 Blue Jays picked up where they left off to move over the .500 mark for the first time since April 21.

Toronto scored 10-plus runs while recording 10-plus hits and 10-plus walks in a single game for the first time in almost nine years. The bottom four hitters in the order — Clement, Barger, Straw and Nathan Lukes — combined for nine hits and nine runs.

After scoring six total runs over their recent six-game road trip, the Blue Jays have been scoring in bunches.

Toronto took a 3-1 lead in the second inning and Clement, who had four hits, led off the Blue Jays’ three-run third with a homer.

Toronto put up three more runs in the fifth and Barger went deep in the two-run sixth inning to help Toronto pull away.

“I think we’re just being aggressive and swinging a lot,” Barger said. “In Tampa and Texas we put a lot of good swings on balls that just got (hit) to guys. So balls are starting to drop and go over the wall.

“I think that’s really the big thing.”

Chris Bassitt (5-3) worked five innings for the victory. He had six strikeouts and allowed five earned runs, seven hits and two walks.

The veteran right-hander was left frustrated with his performance.

“It’s been too, way too inconsistent of a year,” Bassitt said. “When I’m on, I’m really good, but half the time I’m off. I’m not eating any innings and not having quality starts.”

Jeffrey Springs (5-4) lasted two frames for the Athletics, who have lost 15 of their last 16 games. He gave up six earned runs, six hits and six walks.

Tyler Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers hit solo homers for the Athletics (23-35).

After the game, Schneider confirmed that Braydon Fisher would serve as Toronto’s opener on Saturday afternoon. The Athletics will counter with Gunnar Hoglund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.