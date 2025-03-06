Energy storage technologies can be an important part of our electric grid of the future, helping to assure reliable access to electricity while supporting America’s transition to 100 percent renewable energy.

In total, across American homes, businesses, and utility-scale projects, the United States added 11.9 GW of battery energy storage in 2024, according to the Business Council for Sustainable Energy’s Sustainable Energy in America 2025 Factbook. That’s the equivalent of nearly six Hoover Dams of deployable energy. This marks the fifth-straight year of record-high battery storage additions, bringing our total battery storage capacity to an estimated 31.5 GW.

Better yet, recent projections from the EIA forecast 18.2 GW of new utility-scale battery storage in 2025. Even without residential or commercial storage projects, this would be enough to set yet another record-breaking year for U.S. battery storage.

By capturing renewable energy and dispersing it when needed, battery storage provides the flexibility and resiliency needed to integrate renewables and meet modern energy needs. Currently, Texas and California lead on battery storage deployment, but other states are poised for significant growth as well.

“Now more than ever, we have the ability to harness clean energy and reliably store it,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy. “Continued deployment of battery storage, both for homeowners and utilities, will help build a modern electric grid powered by renewable energy.”