Bayer Leverkusen are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign defender Jarell Quansah, a source told ESPN.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, with Quansah having signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool last October.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of five, making his senior debut for the club against Newcastle United in August 2023.

Quansah enjoyed a successful breakthrough campaign under Jürgen Klopp in 2023-24, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah could join Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo by Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

However, the England youth international — who is representing his country at the under-21 European Championship this summer — struggled for form last season, starting just four games in the Premier League under Arne Slot.

Liverpool have a strong working relationship with Leverkusen, having signed wing-back Jeremie Frimpong in a £29.5m deal last month.

Last week, Slot’s side also struck a deal to sign Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz for what could end up being a British-record transfer fee of £116m.

A source told ESPN that any potential deal for Quansah would be unrelated to the Wirtz transfer.

Should Quansah depart, Liverpool would be in need of defensive reinforcements, with fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konaté set to be out of contract next summer.