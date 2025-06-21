Michael Olise’s 84th-minute goal was enough to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in Miami Gardens, as the reigning German champions clinched a spot in the knockout phase of the Club World Cup.

After a scramble in the penalty area, Harry Kane sent the ball back to Olise, who blasted a shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

Boca had levelled Friday’s match in the 66th minute on a goal from Miguel Merentiel after Kane gave Bayern a first-half lead.

Bayern (2-0-0, 6 points) faced a much stiffer test than in their Group C opener, a 10-0 rout of semi-pro Auckland City (0-2-0, 0 points).

Boca Juniors (0-1-1, 1 point) still have a chance to advance, but they would need to rout Auckland City on Tuesday in Nashville and have Benfica (1-0-1, 4 points) lose to Bayern the same day in Charlotte.

For Boca’s tying goal, Alan Velasco delivered a pass from midfield into space for Merentiel to chase.

Merentiel beat Bayern defender Jonathan Tah to the ball, then rounded defender Josip Stanisic before firing a 12-yard, right-footed shot over the head of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and into the net.

Bayern also produced an impressive goal. Konrad Laimer fired an entry pass to the centre of the Boca penalty area.

Kingsley Coman knocked the ball back to Kane, who took a heavy touch but still reached the ball in time to fire in a 12-yard shot with his left foot.