Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany gave up trying to answer a question about what makes Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz special.

Ahead of the teams meeting in the Champions League on Wednesday, Kompany was asked what sets Wirtz and Bayern star Jamal Musiala apart and what they could learn from each other.

“You’ve obviously noticed I’m not in the mood to answer,” Kompany said Tuesday.

“From each other, I don’t know,” Kompany attempted at first before saying each player has to take his own path in his development.

He said it was a boon for Germany, before saying his players will need be at their best to counter Leverkusen in Munich.

Then he gave up.

“I’m talking but it’s easier to say nothing. I’m trying to be respectful, but guys, other questions!” Kompany said in the press conference before the first leg of the teams’ round-of-16 tie.

“It’s a good question,” he continued. “I would perhaps have asked it in your position, but still, perhaps you’d feel the same if you were sitting in my seat.”

Wirtz has been consistently linked with a move to Bayern, the speculation fueled by comments from Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeness saying he would like to see the 21-year-old attacking midfielder play for the Bavarian powerhouse one day.

Kompany said midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović was sick and would miss the game.

Bayern haven’t beaten Leverkusen in three attempts so far this season. The teams most recently drew 0-0 in Leverkusen in the Bundesliga — a game the home team dominated from start to finish. Leverkusen previously knocked Bayern out of the German Cup, while they drew their first meeting 1-1 in Munich, where Bayern had been better.

“Each of the three games were different stories,” Kompany said. “But all of them were played at the very limit.”

Bayern has failed to beat Leverkusen in all six games they’ve played since their former player Xabi Alonso took over as the team’s coach in October 2022.

“Neither I, nor Xabi Alonso can influence the ball. Both teams have a lot of individual quality that will influence the game,” Kompany said. “You can plan as much as you want for these games but it is then the players who will have to do it.”

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this story.