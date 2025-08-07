Harry Kane enjoyed an eventful reunion with his former club, scoring a goal and missing a penalty in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 friendly win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

England striker Kane, who ended his 19-year association with Spurs when joining Bayern two summers ago, opened the scoring in the 12th minute following a precise long pass over the top of the defence from Michael Olise.

Just three minutes later, he had the chance to double the German champions’ lead.

Midfielder João Palhinha, playing his first game in a Spurs shirt since joining on loan from Bayern, brought down Josip Stanisic in the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot. But Kane slipped as he approached the ball and sent his penalty kick high over the crossbar.

Harry Kane scored and missed a penalty in Bayern Munich’s preseason win over Tottenham. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

The miss was not to have any bearing on the outcome of the preseason clash as Bayern romped to a convincing win.

Kingsley Coman, Lennart Karl and Jonah Kusi-Asare all found the net in the second half as Bayern stepped up preparations for the defence of their Bundesliga crown, which begins on Aug. 22 with the visit of RB Leipzig.

“We’ve got to stay calm, there’s still a lot of work to do,” Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany said. “The fact is the team is getting better and they are improving.

“I’m a bit surprised that the lads are at this level of performance this early. I didn’t expect that.”

It was far from the ideal outcome for new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank in what was their final preseason action, ahead of the Europa League victors facing off with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup.