Ahsoka episode 1 ends with “For our friend Ray,” an homage to the late actor Ray Stevenson who portrayed Baylan Skoll in the Disney Plus series. But what does “For our friend Ray” mean? And do we know how Ray Stevenson died? Here’s what you need to know.

What does “For our friend Ray” mean in Ahsoka?

“For our friend Ray” is a tribute to the late actor Ray Stevenson at the end of Ahsoka episode 1.

Lucasfilm and Disney Plus paid homage to Stevenson, a dear actor to Star Wars fans. In addition to portraying one of the primary antagonists in Ahsoka, Stevenson also voiced Gar Saxon, a Mandalorian warrior member of the Death Watch who appeared in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Interestingly, Ahsoka Tano and Gar Saxon also clashed in The Clone Wars.

In Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll is one of the few Force-sensitive people who survived Order 66. He then turned then into a Grand Admiral Thrawn loyalist. Many Ahsoka cast members, including leading star Rosario Dawson, mourned the death of their beloved colleague by posting tributes on their social media.

How did Baylan actor Ray Stevenson die?

Ray Stevenson’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

The actor passed away on May 21, 2023, just four days before his 59th birthday. Stevenson had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia while working on the production of the movie Cassino in Ischia. Stevenson’s cause of death is still undisclosed.

Known for his role as Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Thor movies and as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the 2008 film Punisher: War Zone, Stevenson’s notable career also encompassed his portrayal of Titus Pullo in the HBO series Rome. More recently, he took on the role of the villainous governor Scott Buxton in RRR.

