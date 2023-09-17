BBC and Channel 4 launched probes into Russell Brand earlier tonight after more details emerged over rape and sex assault allegations.

They are “urgently” examining claims they ignored complaints against the ex-TV host, 48, dubbed a “demon” by a woman he allegedly raped.

Police are also preparing an investigation and appealed for any victims to come forward.

It comes after a string of bombshell sexual accusations were levelled against Brand.

The comedian and actor-turned wellness guru has denied the “very serious” claims and insisted that all his relationships were “always consensual”.

However a women and children’s anti-violence charity today cut its ties with him.

Trevi said it is “deeply saddened and upset” by the claims, made by five women in a joint Sunday Times, Times and Channel 4 Dispatches probe.

Television insiders earlier tonight said bosses from Channel 4 and the BBC could be called before a Government select committee for a grilling.

Meanwhile, the Met urged complainants to come forward in the wake of the allegations, which date from 2006 to 2013 in the US and UK.

It had contacted the newspapers and broadcaster “to ensure any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police”.

It stressed: “At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this.”

But the force added: “If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police.”

It was the first indication that a criminal case could be launched against Brand, who appeared at a scheduled gig in London last night.

Two of Brand’s alleged victims say they were attacked while he was living in LA. Experts say police there could also investigate now claims have been made public.

Ex-Met chief superintendent Simon Ovens ­suggested there was enough in the public domain for an arrest, without formal statements from complainants.

He told The Sun: “In the light of the Dispatches programme and newspaper reports, then the point where Brand could be arrested and questioned under caution has been reached in my opinion.

“This would give Brand the chance to put his side of the story.

“If police are to show they’ve learned anything from the Jimmy Savile scandal they need to take the upper hand and act.”

Other alleged victims say assaults took place in London and Manchester.

