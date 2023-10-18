THE BBC has announced a bunch of new shows as well as returning shows that will be coming to screens soon.

3 The BBC has announced a slew of new and returning shows coming to screens Credit: Getty

3 Hey Duggee, a popular kids show, will return for a fifth season on CBeebies Credit: BBC

A number of commissions have been unveiled for CBBC and CBeebies by the BBC.

One of these is the new CBeebies series Thinkingblocks, which will educate preschool viewers how to code.

Along with a new series of Numberblocks and Alphablocks, a second series of Colourblocks has also been confirmed.

The animated series are part of the Blocks franchise, and they follow the adventures of a group of friends that provide colour to the world while also learning essential skills such as maths and english.

Hey Duggee, another popular kids show, will return for a fifth season on CBeebies.

The pre-school television show aimed at two to five-year-olds, follows Duggee, a big friendly dog, and his crew as they participate in fun events, including treasure hunts and baking activities.

In the meantime, a one-season spin-off, Hey Duggee’s Squirrel Club, has also been commissioned.

The new spin-off invites viewers to join the Squirrel Club and become part of the gang.

Mojo Swoptops, an animated series following Mojo and her best friend, Bo, a mechanic, is another new exciting series on the way.

CBeebies and Maramedia’s Olga da Polga will return for a second season, following the story of the iconic guinea pig.

While Rafi the Wishing Wizard, a brand-new animated series being made by BBC Studios Kids & Family, will also be arriving.

The story focuses on Rafi, a seven-year-old girl who learns how to use her first “wishing wand.”

A Kind of Spark, the story that follows neurodivergent teen Addie, has been renewed for a second season on CBB.

In addition, CBBC will air three feature-length episodes of a Famous Five adaptation created by Moonage Pictures and NWR Originals in collaboration with German ZDF.

As well as this Odd Squad will be returning as Odd Squad UK.

The live-action education series follows a group of British teenagers as they form a high-tech organisation to investigate strange activities.

New comedy, Pickle Storm will also be coming to screens – it follows a nine-year-old girl who leaves her dream world of Kleftania and adjusts to life in the ordinary British town of Middlington.

The BBC has revealed that the first Famous Five adaptation will air over the Christmas season of 2023.