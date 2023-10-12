THE BBC has axed a huge reality TV show, complete with A-list judges after just one series on the air.

The publicly funded corporation have seemingly put the music talent competition Project Icon on the shelf.

4 The BBC has shelved the music series Project Icon Credit: BBC

4 Jason Derulo created the series which saw music mogul Frank Harris and popstar Becky Hill act as mentors and judges Credit: BBC

The series was initially created by Jason Derulo, 34, which saw him and chart topper Becky Hill, 29, search for the ultimate artist.

The BBC Three series saw ten unsigned artists who were specifically invited onto the show compete against each other.

It saw whether they had what it takes to transform themselves from local bedroom singers into polished recording artists.

However it appears Auntie has no current plans to make any more series of the show going forward.

A BBC spokesperson told TV Zone: “Project Icon is a bold, contemporary music show that unearthed some brilliant new talent including winner Dylan who has gone all the way from performing in local pubs in Cornwall to recording with Jason Derulo and Frank Harris’ music label in LA and performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

“We are delighted to have played a part in Dylan’s music journey and wish him the very best of luck in all his future endeavours.

“Whilst there are currently no immediate plans for an additional series of Project Icon, we’d like to extend our thanks to the entire team at MultiStory Media and ITV America, including Jason and Frank, Becky Hill and presenter Jordan North for bringing the series to screen and unearthing some top tier talent.”

On the show, the competitors had just weeks as they went head to head in a series of industry-inspired music challenges.

It saw them do a range of exercises from creating viral social media videos to completing tricky press interviews.

Their abilities were also tested on whether they had the metal to perform at some of the UK’s most iconic stages.

The winner of the show secured a US record deal with Jason’s own label Future History.

They also won the chance to collaborate with Derulo on a track and the opportunity perform at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The six part series also included Jason’s his long-time business partner, music mogul Frank Harris.

It was hosted by former I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North and is still available to view on Iplayer.

4 Former I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North hosted the BBC Three series Credit: Splash