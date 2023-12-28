BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood has spoken out on her future on the breakfast show as she admitted ‘it’d be nice to retire’.

The beloved weather presenter, has finally opened up about what lies ahead for her on the programme, hinting at the possibility of retirement.

4 Carol has broken her silence about her future on BBC Breakfast Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

4 Speaking candidly about her future plans, to Prima Magazine, Kirkwood admitted: “It’ll be nice to retire one day and focus on my writing.” Credit: prima magazine

Carol, 58 revealed that while she still enjoys her role, the idea of stepping back from the limelight is becoming increasingly appealing.

Speaking candidly about her future plans, to Prima Magazine, Kirkwood admitted: “It’ll be nice to retire one day and focus on my writing.”

The popular presenter, who has been gracing our screens for over two decades, expressed that she can’t imagine doing the weather when she’s 90.

Carol added: “At the moment, I have two careers running in parallel and they’re both full-time, so it’s time-consuming. But I also love both of them and, if you want something done, ask a busy person. I can’t imagine I’ll be doing the weather when I’m 90, though!”

Read more on Carol Kirkwood

When asked about midlife matters, she added “I feel no pressure whatsoever about how I look”.

The BBC star added: “I’m just into my 60s, but I think the positive is that you care less about what people think of you. You hear people’s opinions, but you don’t take them on board as much as when you’re younger.”

For now, though, fans can rest assured that Carol will continue to bring sunshine to their mornings.

Whether retirement is on the horizon or not, her dedication and passion for her craft remain unwavering, making her an irreplaceable part of the BBC Breakfast team.

The weather lady also refused to get involved with two BBC Breakfast hosts ‘domestic’ live on a recent edition of the show.

It comes after Carol recently left Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty absolutely flawed when she admitted she was an “absolute nightmare” as a teenager.

Read the full interview in Prima’s February 2024 issue, on sale on 28th December. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.

4 Carol said she would like to focus on her writing Credit: prima magazine