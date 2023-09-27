*’Very healthy’ and ‘fairly healthy’ responses combined.

For healthy eating ideas:

Healthy gluten-free recipes

Quick and healthy recipes

65 healthy breakfasts

Healthy foods kids will love

10 healthy lunchbox ideas for kids

What is the cheapest healthy diet?

How healthy is your meal deal?

Impact of cost of living

Nearly a third (31%) of people across the UK that took part in the survey said the cost of living has not impacted their healthy eating habits at all. But, over a quarter of UK consumers (28%) reported eating less healthily because it’s too expensive to do so. Three in five (60%) have made changes to their diet because of the cost of ingredients. The top three measures they’re taking are eating more ready meals and processed foods (19%), cooking less from scratch (17%) and cutting back on organic food (16%). Over a quarter (28%) of consumers have changed their supermarket to save money.

For budget-friendly cooking ideas:

Budget-friendly meal plan

Budget autumn recipes

Budget entertaining recipes

Budget slow-cooker recipes

20 budget storecupboard meals

Top 10 healthy budget dinners

Budget supermarket swap recipes

Air-fryer and healthy eating

Saving money and eating healthily aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. They coincide in the form of our beloved air-fryers. Some 46% of respondents already have one, while 23% are planning a purchase. Their energy-efficiency and health benefits are well known by those who already own one, so little wonder over a fifth (23%) use an air-fryer daily.

More like this

For more energy-efficient cooking ideas:

Air-fryer recipes

Air-fryer Christmas recipes

How to clean an air-fryer

What shouldn’t you cook in an air-fryer

Your guide to energy-efficient cooking

Family slow cooker ideas

Healthy slow cooker meals

Limiting food waste to reduce cost

Over a third (36%) of UK consumers reported reducing their leftovers this past year in order** to save money (59%), because they’re meal-planning more carefully (44%) or to cut down on waste to help the planet (34%).

Could AI hold the key to meal-planning, writing shopping lists and recipe sourcing, potentially saving us time and resources? While the current adoption is modest, with only 14% of surveyed individuals having employed generative AI tools for recipe generation, there’s reason to be optimistic about the future. A significant 27% anticipate utilising such tools in the future. Moreover, the fact that 31% are willing to explore AI for meal planning and 34% are open to using it for crafting shopping lists indicates a promising avenue for potential advancement.

**’Somewhat less’ and ‘significantly less’ responses combined.

More ideas for meal planning:

Easy 7-day family meal plan

Family budget meal plan

Freezable comfort food

Storecupboard comfort food

Storecupboard baking

Meal prep recipes

Vegetarian batch cooking

This research, commissioned by Immediate Media, was conducted by Censuswide between 10-14 August 2023. A total of 2,013 nationally representative UK consumers participated, all were aged 16+. Census wide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.