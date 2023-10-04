Try and buy from hundreds of independent producers and big brands, and pick up plenty of recipe inspiration for al fresco dining, luxurious desserts and showstopping dinner parties from an exceptional line-up of chefs and experts. With so much to tantalise your taste buds, you won’t want to miss this chance to celebrate summer in style.

The Big Kitchen Theatre is back!

If you’re looking for cooking tips and tricks or after ideas that you can take home and have up your sleeve, there is no better place to pick up inspiration than the Big Kitchen. Watch and learn from a fabulous line-up of top chefs, including Nadiya Hussain, Michel Roux, James Martin, Ainsley Harriott, Paul Ainsworth and many more. See the full line-up here.

Recipes from the stars

Recreate every recipe your favourite chefs and experts cooked live at the BBC Good Food Shows here at home! The BBC Good Food Show Summer is the perfect place to pick up the latest tricks and trends and ask your burning questions.

Shop, shop, shop

You’ll find some of the most exciting and unique products from the range of hand-selected artisan producers and big brands joining us, all lovingly hand-crafted and packed full of flavour. Find everything you need to get your kitchen ready for summer cooking, including spices, condiments, kitchenware, seasonal ingredients, drinks, produce and more…

Stars in your eyes

Meet your favourite chefs and experts as our book signings return for another fantastic year. Pick up all their latest titles and head to our book signing corner where you’ll get to meet your culinary heroes face to face. Joining us will be Nadiya Hussain, James Martin, Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie and many more.

The Summer Kitchen Stage

New for this year… The Summer Kitchen stage is the perfect place to go to if you’re looking to bring a bit of sunshine to your cooking. Hosted by Chris Bavin, take a seat in this free-to-attend theatre and discover a whole host of new recipes to brighten up your seasonal dishes, ready for a summer of entertaining. Providing plenty of recipe inspiration plus tips and tricks to enhance and be smart with your cooking, we have a fantastic line-up of chefs making their way to the show including Ching-He Huang, Mike Reid, Shaun and Craig McAnuff, and many more.

