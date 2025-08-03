A 4.0 magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of British Columbia.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake struck Sunday around 6:20 a.m. local time.

It was recorded at a depth of 15 kilometres, just west of Haida Gwaii.

The agency’s webpage says there are no reports of damage, and at a magnitude of 4.0, none would be expected.

B.C. faced a tsunami advisory earlier this week after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia on Tuesday sent waves roiling over the Pacific Ocean.

The advisory was later cancelled, but B.C.’s emergency management minister says the incident was a reminder to always be prepared for a big quake closer to home.