



OTTAWA — BC Ferries set off a tidal wave of controversy on Tuesday after announcing a major shipbuilding deal with a Chinese state-owned enterprise, with the ripple effects of the decision reaching Ottawa.

Vancouver Island Conservative MP Jeff Kibble raised the issue in Wednesday’s question period, accusing the Liberal government of rewarding the provincial carrier for selling out Canada’s national interest.

“The Liberals are set to hand over $30 million (in federal subsidies) to BC Ferries while BC Ferries hands over critical jobs, investment and industry to China,” said Kibble.

BC Ferries said

in a press release

that it had awarded China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards (CMI Weihai) a contract to build four new vessels after a “rigorous” global bidding process.

Company CEO Nicolas Jimenez was quoted in the release as saying that CMI Weihai was the “clear choice” for the contract given, among other factors, its “proven ability to deliver safe, reliable vessels on dependable timelines.”

Kibble blasted BC Ferries in the House of Commons for buying the ships from China instead of a “proven Canadian shipbuilder” and pressed the Liberal government to tie federal ferry subsidies to buying Canadian-built ships.

Liberal Transportation Minister Chrystia Freeland said that she shared Kibble’s concerns about procurement “at all levels of government” but wouldn’t comment directly on the BC Ferries contract, calling it a provincial matter.

One politician who hasn’t hesitated to criticize the deal is the provincial minister responsible for BC Ferries.

B.C. Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth was quick to distance himself from the decision, saying he was worried about the message it sends in the midst of Chinese economic aggression.

“I do have concerns around procuring services from any country that is actively harming Canada’s economy through unfair tariffs or other protectionist trade practices. I have shared these concerns with BC Ferries,” Farnworth told the media.

Yet, despite his reservations,

he ruled out blocking

the BC Ferries-CMI Weihai deal.

“BC Ferries is an independent company responsible for its own operational decisions,” said Farnworth.

He added that he was “disappointed” that the contract didn’t include more involvement from Canadian shipyards.

BC Ferries’ head of fleet renewal, Ed Hooper, told Postmedia

that no Canadian shipbuilders

bid on the contract won by CMI Weihai.

Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney

promised to ramp up

Canadian shipbuilding during this spring’s federal election campaign.

The federal government previously awarded the Chinese state-owned company a contract to

build a new vessel

for east coast ferry operator Marine Atlantic, according to a 2023 filing from Transport Canada.

The ship began service

between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland

in July 2024.

Federal Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound didn’t respond to an inquiry from the National Post about the BC Ferries-CMI Weihai deal, and didn’t indicate whether the federal government would continue to take bids from the company.

A spokesperson with Public Services and Procurement Canada told the National Post that CMI Weihai does not appear on the agency’s database of active bids.

National Post

Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.





Source link