Despite the uncertainty caused by Donald Trump‘s trade war, business is booming for Hollywood North.

The B.C. film industry says the low Canadian dollar and a suite of tax breaks and incentives continue to draw productions, as do the highly skilled workforce, studio infrastructure and breathtaking locations.

The locations are also the centre of the industry’s new Cineventure Campaign, which guides visitors to where their favourite series and movies were shot.

“We have world-class crew, infrastructure, studios and again, just the landscape for British Columbia,” Marnie Gee, the B.C. film commissioner, said.

“And you put that together with the change to the incentive program that was announced this week, as well as … the strong support from the communities, and I think that’s going to be the game-changer for us.”

The B.C. film industry contributed about $2 billion to the provincial economy, employing about 26,000 full-time workers.

“The industry wants to be here,” Spencer Chandra Herbert, the minister of tourism, arts, culture and sports, said.

“There’s not a tariff on film and TV as far as we’ve been able to determine.”