





Genome British Columbia (Genome BC), a not-for-profit genomics research company, has secured $49 million in funding for five projects that will be conducted in British Columbia and will utilize genomics to advance personalized healthcare. According to Genome BC, the projects are part of research funding announced in March by Genome Canada under the Canadian Precision Health Initiative (CPHI). The initiative makes use of genome sequencing data for more personalized, preventative and cost-effective healthcare. BC researchers, along with local scientists, will head three of the projects. In a statement, Genome BC said it contributed $14 million, with an additional $35 million secured from Genome Canada and other co-funding partners, multiplying the impact of Genome BC’s investment, with every $1 contributed bringing $2.5 in additional funding. Additionally, Genome BC worked closely with researchers to develop funding applications for the projects aimed at improving hereditary cancer care, boosting drug safety for children and providing early diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, especially in indigenous and underserved communities. The five projects are: Enhancing population hereditary cancer care through genome sequencing, which takes a look at the under-identification of patients with hereditary cancer risk;

population hereditary cancer care through genome sequencing, which takes a look at the under-identification of patients with hereditary cancer risk; Expanding pediatric drug safety research;

MOSAIC: Genomics and AI for heart health, an initiative that utilizes genomics, AI and imaging to alter and accelerate cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment;

Pan-GEM: Genomics and mental health research focused on identifying genetic and environmental risk factors for children and youth with mental health disorders; and

PrairieGen, which aims to strengthen genomic research in the prairies by identifying critical biomarkers, genetic variants and risk factors exclusive to Manitoba and Saskatchewan populations. “This important investment in genomics driven healthcare innovation positions British Columbia at the forefront of precision health,” Federica Di Palma, chief scientific officer and vice president, research and innovation at Genome BC, said in a statement. “These projects not only advance cutting-edge science but also directly aim to provide solutions to pressing healthcare challenges which will benefit patients and contribute to a more resilient, equitable and innovation-driven health system for BC and Canada.” THE LARGER TREND In February, Genome BC funded a set of research projects aimed at addressing the risk associated with a strain of avian influenza, of the H5N1 subtype. The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) conducted the projects in partnership with the Provincial Health Officer, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and researchers from the University of British Columbia. BCCDC and the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food are investigating how air currents could contribute to the virus’ spread, develop antibody tests to detect the level of exposure in human populations, implement wastewater surveillance as an early warning system and increase genomic analysis methods to understand how the virus might be changing. Other companies involved in genome sequencing include Sano Genetics, which provides free home genome sequencing and data reports that customers can choose to include in health research. In 2024, Sano supported Neuron23 in the NEULARK Phase 2 clinical trial exploring NEU-411, a brain-penetrant LRRK2 inhibitor with the potential to slow disease progression in Parkinson’s disease. Sano Genetics is providing saliva test kits to identify individuals with LRRK2-driven Parkinson’s disease, offering genetic counseling and facilitating trial referrals to streamline the patient journey. Last year, Sano raised $11.4 million in funding, two years after securing $11 million in a Series A funding round. In 2021, the company scored $3.2 million (£2.5 million) in a seed funding round led by Episode1 Ventures. Seedcamp, Cambridge Enterprise, January Ventures and a handful of unnamed angel investors also participated.