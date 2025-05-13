A second dead grey whale has washed ashore in British Columbia in less than a week.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has confirmed that the latest dead whale was reported on May 11 in Haida Gwaii near the community of Skidegate, and a marine mammal response team is working with local First Nations to coordinate a necropsy.

The cause of death is unknown, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada says confirming what happened through necropsy reports may take up to three months.

0:24

Grey whale spotted swimming near Vancouver’s English Bay



The latest case comes after Parks Canada said a dead whale was spotted floating off Vancouver Island on May 6, before it washed ashore on Long Beach in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino.

Trending Now Case of 2 missing N.S. children enters 10th day as police remain tight lipped

Why the U.S.-China tariff pause could signal ‘good news’ for Canadians

Story continues below advertisement

The federal department has warned people to not touch the dead whales and to keep dogs leashed, and is also asking anyone who sees whales being harassed or disturbed to report to the agency immediately.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

There are three grey whale populations in the North Pacific and the federal department says it hasn’t been able to establish which the dead animal found on Haida Gwaii belonged to.

Two of the populations are classified as endangered.