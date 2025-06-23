The British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) is keeping the momentum going all summer long.

From curated business introductions and summer networking events to brand exposure across its platforms, there’s no slowdown in sight.

Whether staying in Dubai, travelling to the UAE for work, or managing business remotely, BCCD supports members year-round with targeted networking, brand visibility, and curated business development opportunities.

Building on the success of last year’s series, BCCD will once again collaborate with Dubai-based international business councils to host weekly evening networking events across the city’s top venues.

With more than 1,000 members already, businesses can stay visible, connected, and grow their networks this summer by joining the expanding BCCD community.

Summer 2025: No slowdown in sight

For 38 years, BCCD has championed British and UK-linked businesses in the UAE. This summer, the calendar is as packed as ever.

You can view all the events here: https://britishchamberdubai.com/events

It begins with a Business Briefing in Manchester (24 June), offering UK-based professionals direct insights from UAE-based industry leaders. On the same evening in Dubai, BCCD hosts a Masterclass on AI at Work, exploring generative AI’s growing role in productivity.

The next day, London will host a UK-UAE Stakeholder Reception (25 June), bringing together business leaders and policymakers to strengthen bilateral ties.

From early July, the summer networking series kicks off:

3 July : German Business Council, Qwerty, Media One Hotel

10 July : Swiss Business Council, Alba Restaurant

17 July : Australian Business Council, Envy at Th8 Palm



The highlight comes on 18 July, with the Open Championship at Five Iron Golf Dubai, combining business and leisure in BCCD’s signature style.

Beyond events, BCCD remains a year-round accelerator, offering curated member introductions, weekly newsletters reaching 8,000 subscribers, and expert market briefings. Its ESG initiatives, which earned it the Outstanding Achievement Award in 2024, further distinguish the Chamber as a responsible business leader.

As summer unfolds, BCCD ensures its members stay connected, visible, and active — proving once again that for this Chamber, there’s never a quiet season.