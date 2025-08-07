There is a tiny survivor who is changing the rules of biology. The bdelloid rotifer is a strange little creature that has been around for 80 million years and has never mated. It’s one of the most interesting rebels in evolution: all female, almost indestructible, and incredibly resourceful.

Instead, they make copies of themselves, live in tough conditions, and even take DNA from other species. Scientists are interested in how well they do without genetic reshuffling, which is usually thought to be necessary for long-term survival.



How do bdelloids have babies without mating?

In nature, sexual reproduction is thought to be necessary for a species to adapt and live for a long time. It lets living things mix up their genes so they can stay one step ahead of disease and changes in the environment. But bdelloid rotifers never got the message, as per a report by Discover Wildlife.

These tiny animals, which live in moss, puddles, and even sewage, have been around for 80 million years because they don’t need to mate to reproduce. All of the members of this species are female. Instead of mixing their genes with those of a partner, they make genetically identical copies of themselves, which is basically cloning.Most animals that reproduce this way end up at a dead end. Species that don’t have a lot of genetic diversity are more likely to get sick from parasites and changes in the environment. But bdelloids have been breaking this rule for thousands of years, and scientists are still trying to figure out how, as per a report by Discover Wildlife.

What helps them get through almost anything?

Bdelloid rotifers are known for being some of the toughest living things on Earth, in addition to their strange way of reproducing. They can live for thousands of years without water, radiation, or freezing.

Scientists brought rotifers back to life in 2021 after they had been frozen in Siberian permafrost for more than 24,000 years. They started reproducing again as soon as they thawed. Even tardigrades, which are known for being tough, don’t have that kind of strength.

Their DNA repair systems, which may be the best in the microscopic world, seem to be linked to this amazing ability to survive, as per a report by Discover Wildlife.

Is stealing genes their way of cheating evolution?

Scientists think that bdelloids have figured out a smart way to get around the genetic stagnation that usually happens in asexual species. They might not be getting new genetic material from mating, but from the organisms they eat.

Bdelloids eat bacteria, algae, and small pieces of organic matter. It looks like they take in DNA from other organisms during this process, which is called horizontal gene transfer. Some estimates say that as many as 10% of their active genes may have come from other species.

This “theft” of genes could be a big step forward for bdelloids in terms of evolution, since they can adapt without having to reproduce in the usual way. It’s like nature gave them a biological loophole, and they’ve been using it very well.

The bdelloid rotifer is proof that there is more than one way to live and do well on Earth. This tiny creature has broken the rules of evolution by cloning itself, being very tough, and stealing genes from other species. It’s a quiet reminder that nature’s strangest plans often work best.

FAQs

Have bdelloid rotifers really survived so long without mating?

Yes, they reproduce completely without males using cloning and have done so for tens of millions of years.



How do they stay alive in harsh conditions?

Their cells can repair DNA damage and may absorb beneficial genes from the organisms they consume.

