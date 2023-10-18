BDO LLP and Pinset Masons have advised The Tumeric Co. on Series A funding round.

The Turmeric Co. closed the fundraise after attracting investment for growth from a number of high-profile investors including comedian and TV presenter, Joel Dommett, with Rubicon Drinks confirmed as a cornerstone investor.

BDO stated that the capital invested will go towards exploding global expansion, further developing the brands retail proposition and investing into marketing, which has been very limited to date.

Former Wales international and Premier League footballer, Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu, founded the company after finding turmeric shots invaluable in recovering from a potentially career-ending knee injury.

Despite being prescribed medication from doctors, Thomas had severe inflammation and chronic pain whenever he played, so began to research alternatives with his dad. Research led to raw ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties including pomegranate, ginger, and turmeric as a more natural approach to relieving symptoms.

This discovery enabled Thomas to return to football, as well as inspiring the launch of The Turmeric Co., which he did alongside playing.

Growth to date has been underpinned by monthly recurring subscriptions, UK-wide placement in David Lloyd Clubs and strategic partnerships with sports teams such as Everton F.C., Premiership Rugby team Sale Sharks and British Gymnastics.

Lorna Hopkinson at BDO said: “Thomas and the team have built a remarkable brand which has significant potential to scale. The calibre of investors taking part in this round is testament to the excitement around the business and we look forward to supporting the team as they go to the next level.”