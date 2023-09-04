



The BDO Group in Jersey has appointed Almeri Szulc as its new group finance director.

Originally from South Africa, Szulc has been at BDO in Jersey for the past seven years.

In her new role, Szulc will see her provide financial and strategic insight to client facing practice leads, helping clients to make better informed decisions amid the current uncertainty of the global financial system.

Szulc will be supported in that work by BDO’s wider multidisciplinary group capability, spanning accounting, tax, advisory, technology and training services.

Clare Treharne, group chief financial officer at BDO in Jersey, said: “Congratulations to Almeri on her promotion. Almeri brings a detail oriented analytical nature to the role which helps business leadership understand and manage their financial performance to achieve their overall goals.

“Supported by our wider multidisciplinary Group capability spanning accounting, tax, advisory, technology and training services, Almeri will provide financial and strategic insight to client facing practice leads to allow informed decision making for financial success.”