Somen Mishra, Head of Content at Dharma Productions, addressed a common concern in the film industry. Sharing a video featuring filmmaker Rohit Shetty acknowledging the writers of his upcoming series, Indian Police Force, Somen took the opportunity on Instagram to express his views on directors who overlook crediting their writers. Citing the example of ‘a film that was released on OTT recently’, Somen refrained from naming the director in question. However, Reddit users have tried to join the dots, and decipher the subject of Somen’s comments.

Somen Mishra Asks Vidhu Vinod Chopra To Give Credit To Writers

Somen wrote, “Be like Rohit Shetty. Be like my boss KJ. Always acknowledge your writers. Stop hogging all credits. Some directors have a terrible habit of forgetting their writers. Don’t be a d**k. A film which released on ott recently and is getting lot of love, nobody knows who has written it or the book on which it is based. Because the director remembers only him doing everything in all his interviews.”

Somen previously took to his X handle and heaped praise on director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. Somen said that the film had the best climax of the year, and lauded the filmmaker for making an ‘honest’ movie.

I just revisited the last 15-20mins of #12theFail. It still works, so moving, so emo. Seen the film in theatre, not a single eye ws dry. Quite an achievement when the film is abt cracking an exam+when everyone knows the climax. Still to take you on that journey and making it work — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) December 30, 2023

However, he also said that the director failed to give credits to the writing and editing team. He said, “As much as we all are praising the film + VVC, I hope he realises he is too chindi with credits, especially writing and editing. Need to stop hogging all credits. Has done in the past too. Acchi film banayee, director hai, that’s enough. You become bigger by giving the right credits.”

As much as we all are praising the film+VVC, I hope he realises he is too chindi with credits,especially writing and editing. Need to stop hogging all credits. Has done in the past too. Acchi film banayee, director hai, that’s enough. You become bigger by giving the right credits — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) January 1, 2024

About 12th Fail

12th Fail emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2023, grossing around Rs 70 crore worldwide. It was recently released on Disney+ Hotstar, where it attracted a new legion of admirers. The film tells the true story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma life and struggles, and is based on Anurag Pathak’s book of the same name.

