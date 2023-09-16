So, which of these things do you want to see first and foremost from the Bears in Week 2: better blocking, a better Justin Fields, a better pass rush or better coaching?

“Yes,” is reader @debert26’s answer.

What a wisenheimer.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we led with the question above and received lots of good insight from commenters.

“You won’t have a better Fields until you have better blocking,” @thebreeze68 pointed out.

“I thought for sure this would be coaching in a landslide,” @FatDudeRunning wrote. “Fields had a rough outing against the Packers, but the entire team was unprepared, played undisciplined, lacked energy and made no adjustments. It was a total team loss. That’s on the coaches.”

We also asked for the winner of Sunday’s Bears-Buccaneers game in Tampa, Fla.

“I need the Bears to show me they’re a winning team before I’ll pick them,” @JeffreyCanalia wrote.

Last, we wanted to know which Cubs starting pitcher you trust most down the stretch: Javier Assad, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Wicks or old hand Kyle Hendricks.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which of these things do you want to see first and foremost from the Bears in Week 2?

Upshot: “How about all of the above if they’re planning on winning?” offered @lakebyrd, who might be onto something. Is there any one thing the Bears could do better that would be enough to lift them from the depths of a blowout loss to the Packers to the high of a win against, well, anybody? Perhaps not.

Poll No. 2: Who wins Sunday, the Bears or the Buccaneers?

Upshot: A week ago, voters picked the Bears to win the NFC North. That, friends, is how fast confidence has plummeted in your Monsters of the Midway.

Poll No. 3: After Justin Steele, which Cubs pitcher do you trust the most down the stretch?

Upshot: Only one of these guys has won the deciding game of a National League Championship Series and started Game 7 of a World Series. No, not Wicks, but good guess. It’s Hendricks, of course. He’s a long way off from “ace” level and has been for a while, but there’s a lot to be said for having been there and done that.