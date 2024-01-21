A man, a woman and a dog died after a collision in Bearsted, Maidstone, on Saturday afternoon, Kent Police said.

Kent Police said the man and woman, both in their 60s, were walking a dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, when the fatal crash happened at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

“At around 1.40pm on Saturday January 20 2024, the driver of a black BMW X5 was involved in a collision with two pedestrians who were walking a dog in Thurnham Lane,” a police statement said.

“Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where both pedestrians, a man and a woman in their 60s, along with the dog, were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.