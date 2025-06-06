ROME — Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet ran the second-fastest women’s 5,000 meters of all time at Rome’s Diamond League meet Friday.

The Kenyan clocked a time of 14 minutes, 3.69 seconds to come within range of the world record of 14:00.21 set by Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia two years ago.

Chebet’s previous best was 14:05.92 in the race that Tsefay set the world record.

Chebet holds the world record in the 10,000.

Also at the Golden Gala, American sprinter Trayvon Bromell won the 100 in 9.84 seconds for the best time this year. And two-time Olympic champion Valarie Allman set a meet record in the discus with a throw of 69.21 meters.