IF Santa didn’t bring all the beauty items from your wishlist, don’t worry.

ELF Cosmetics has released a bargain bundle for you to stock up for the New Year.

The Cloud 9 Makeup Bundle consists of several fan favorites, including a popular blush.

Complete with a powder puff, the $55 bundle is advertised as ideal “for achieving the soft, dreamy ‘cloud skin’ look.”

The “softly mattified” makeup look is a popular beauty trend and the nine-piece set is designed to “easily achieve lit-from-within skin and a semi-matte finish.”

ELF’s set includes Matte Putty Primer, which absorbs oil for shine-free skin.

The seat also has a Camo CC Cream for full-coverage color correction and hydrating concealer.

It also includes the $9 Halo Glow Blush Wand, which some fans have dubbed a Charlotte Tilbury dupe.

“This blush is identical to the Charlotte Tilbury, at a fraction of the price,” one shopper wrote in the review section.

“I have compared both of them, and this one honestly lasts way longer and is stickier than the other,” they continued.

“I say sticky because it won’t budge once blended in,” the ELF fan added.

“This is an actual dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury. It’s very creamy and blends easily,” said another reviewer.

“I purchased this blush five months ago after seeing how amazing it looked on various skin tones from beauty influencers on TikTok,” a third person wrote.

“I am happy to report that I now understand why they love it so much, it is a dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury Blush Wand,” they said.

To go along with the blush stick the set also features a contour wand.

The bundle also includes a putty bronzer and a Halo Glow setting powder.