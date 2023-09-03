BEAUTY fans are scrambling to Asda after the supermarket slashed hundreds of haircare, skincare and make-up products by half price – and in some cases, even more.

Discounted brands include Bondi Sands, Nivea, Garnier, Maybelline, L’Oreal and Batiste.

2 Asda has slashed the price of a number of beauty products Credit: Getty

2 One nabbed a bottle of Bondi Sands fake tan for just £4.37 Credit: Facebook

Shopper Zoey Luisa nabbed Bondi Sands’ Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam for just £4.37 in store. It costs £14.99 at full price.

She shared her find on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK and dubbed it “such a bargain”.

The supermarket giant has also reduced a number of its skincare products.

Nivea Micellair Micellar Water For Sensitive Skin is now £2.99, rather than £5, and the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Anti Ageing Cream SPF20 is now £19.99, down from £30.

Garnier’s Micellar Rose Water Cleanse & Glow has similarly been reduced to £5.99 from £9.

By way of make-up, the viral Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer is part of a 2 for £12 deal – making it £6 a pop if you buy anything else in the offer.

You can get the deal with Maybelline’s Mascara Lash Sensational Very Black, Fit Me Matte & Poreless Powder and Lifter Gloss Plumping Hydrating Lip Gloss with hyaluronic acid.

If you’ve had your eye on the often sold-out Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Volumizing Mascara, Asda is offering it as part of a 2 for £14 deal.

The mascara, which has been hailed by influencers and celebrities on social media, costs £11.95 at full price.

Adding on another product you’ve been eyeing up will mean you can nab it for just £7.

Among the other products in the deal are Maybelline’s SuperStay Vinyl Ink Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick, L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24hr and 32hr Freshwear Liquid Foundation and Maybelline Eye Shadow Palette Blushed Nudes.

Dry shampoo fans can pick up a number of different scents of Batiste’s range.

There’s also a range of shampoos, conditioners and hair masks slashed by half-price.

These include the Pantene Pro-V Hydra Glow Quenching Shampoo and Conditioner With Biotin + Baobab Essence now £3 rather than £6.

There’s also the Pantene Hair Mask for Damaged Hair, Intense Hair Rescue, now £5 rather than £10, and Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Hair Oil for Frizzy Hair, now £7 rather than £10.