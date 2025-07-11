UAE-based BEEAH, widely known for its leadership in environmental management in the region, is expanding into the real estate sector with the launch of Khalid Bin Sultan City — a climate-smart, net-zero-ready urban development located in the emirate of Sharjah.

Unveiled last month, the mixed-use development — master planned by Zaha Hadid Architects — will offer 1,500 freehold residential units, and include commercial, cultural, and recreational spaces.

“BEEAH’s entry into real estate marks a natural evolution in its transformation from an environmental management leader into a multi-sector innovator shaping future-ready cities,” Group CEO and Vice Chairman Khaled Al Huraimel told Zawya Projects.

He highlighted Sharjah’s real estate boom as a key driver, pointing to data from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showing 13.2 billion UAE dirhams ($48.5 billion) in transactions during the first quarter of 2025 alone — a 31.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

“This surge, alongside the growing need for climate-smart and sustainable cities, created a timely opportunity for us to introduce Khalid Bin Sultan City, shaped by our commitment to future-ready and environmentally responsible urban living,” Al Huraimel explained.

He emphasised that the move into real estate is part of a broader, carefully considered vision, beginning with the development of BEEAH’s headquarters, a LEED Platinum-certified landmark designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

“Our headquarters not only reflects our dedication to sustainable building practices, but also acts as a living prototype for the future of urban design,” he said. “As we shape resilient and sustainable spaces, we’re embracing another opportunity to contribute to the emirate’s evolving and diversified economy.”

Nada Taryam, CEO – Real Estate at BEEAH told Zawya Projects that Khalid Bin Sultan City project leverages the company’s extensive experience in environmental innovation and sustainable infrastructure, setting a new standard where “smart technology and sustainability aren’t added features, but embedded essentials.”

“Khalid Bin Sultan City is not just a real estate project; it is a systems-integrated, sustainability-first, community-driven ecosystem,” she explained. “Our approach goes beyond design by embedding AI, digital twins, EV-ready mobility, waste-to-energy systems, and recycled water networks across the entire city.”

Taryam disclosed that sales for Phase 1 are scheduled to launch in October 2025.

“Contracts will be announced in the lead-up to that date, along with unit pricing and sales availability,” she said.

Al Huraimel added that the development of Khalid Bin Sultan City will be funded using the project finance approach.

Excerpts from the interview:

How does BEEAH’s background or expertise uniquely position the company in the real estate industry? Who are the key partners supporting BEEAH’s entry into real estate?

Khaled Al Huraimel: BEEAH was founded in 2007 in Sharjah with a clear and urgent mission: to revolutionise environmental practices in the emirate, beginning with modernising waste management systems. Since then, we have evolved into a diversified group operating across five strategic verticals: Environment, Energy, Technology, Healthcare, and Real Estate, each reflecting our commitment to innovation, future readiness, and sustainable development.

With over 13,000 employees across the UAE and the wider MENA region, BEEAH continues to pioneer integrated solutions that improve quality of life and deliver long-term resilience. Our real estate journey builds on this legacy, leveraging our proven experience in creating infrastructure and environments that are sustainable, smart, and people-first.

From our award-winning headquarters to major projects like the Jawaher Boston Medical District and through managing the Sharjah Creative Quarter, we have demonstrated how form and function can coexist to deliver measurable environmental and social impact. Khalid Bin Sultan City, our first real estate development – a groundbreaking urban project that redefines sustainable living in the region brings these learnings together at an urban scale.

Built on the main four pillars of sustainability, technology, culture and people, it integrates smart mobility, AI, zero-waste systems, and renewable energy across the entire development.

What specific market needs or gaps is BEEAH aiming to address with the Khalid Bin Sultan City project? Who is the target resident?

Khaled Al Huraimel: The UAE real estate industry is currently and constantly booming, but it is also highly competitive. While there are many premium developments in the market, there remains a significant gap in offerings that are not only sustainable and smart, but also designed to elevate quality of life in a meaningful way. At BEEAH, we are stepping in to fill this gap, creating a development where environmental performance, digital integration, and community wellbeing are central, not secondary.

Khalid Bin Sultan City was designed to cater to a wide demographic, from young people and families to multi-generational households. It also caters for “Active Optimists”, dreamers and doers who want to live purposefully, in cities that are smart, sustainable, and community oriented.

Our Real Estate division is also part of a broader, long-term strategy to diversify, invest in human capital, and help shape cities that are environmentally sound, economically vibrant, and socially inclusive.

What are the financing mechanisms for Khalid Bin Sultan City?

Khaled Al Huraimel: The construction and rollout of Khalid Bin Sultan City will be financed through project financing. This model aligns with the long-term, sustainable nature of development and allows for efficient capital structuring to support phased delivery.

Rendering of Khalid Bin Sultan City mixed-use project, which spans a 1.5-kilometre-long plot and encompasses BEEAH’s iconic LEED Platinum-certified headquarters in Sharjah.

How does BEEAH plan to differentiate this development from those of established competitors in the market?

Nada Taryam: People are at the heart of everything we do. Our work already contributes to shaping sustainable, future-ready cities through infrastructure, energy, and environmental systems. It was a natural next step to develop a city of our own, one that brings together all our verticals into a cohesive, people-centric ecosystem.

Khalid Bin Sultan City is the embodiment of that vision. It features seven walkable residential neighbourhoods, each anchored by a public plaza that fosters community connection. Residents will enjoy seamless access to wellness clinics, schools, cultural venues, green spaces, and recreational areas, all within a five-minute walking distance.

What are the unique sustainability features of Khalid Bin Sultan City?

Nada Taryam: Khalid Bin Sultan City is designed from the ground up as a climate-smart, net-zero-ready urban development, master planned by Zaha Hadid Architects and located in Sharjah. Sustainability is not an add-on, it is the foundation of the entire masterplan, influencing every decision from infrastructure and mobility to materials and landscaping.

The city is built on four key pillars: sustainability, technology, culture, and people. These are reflected in its integrated systems, from LEED-aligned construction and circular material flows to renewable energy generation through a combination of solar and waste-to-energy solutions. On-site water recycling, stormwater management, and resilient drainage infrastructure ensure resource efficiency and climate resilience.

A city-wide digital twin platform enables real-time optimisation of energy, water, and mobility systems. Public lighting and cooling adapt based on weather, occupancy, and time of day. Smart waste infrastructure ensures zero landfill targets, and EV-ready networks reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based transport.

At its heart, the city is designed to make environmental harmony the norm, not the exception.

Rendering of Khalid Bin Sultan City urban scape.

Why did BEEAH choose to locate Khalid Bin Sultan City adjacent to the company headquarters? What are the advantages of the location for project delivery, operations and maintenance after completion, etc.?

Nada Taryam: Khalid Bin Sultan City has been strategically located adjacent to BEEAH’s iconic headquarters in Sharjah. This positioning offers significant advantages, operationally, logistically, and symbolically. The site is directly connected to major highways, including Al Dhaid Road and Khorfakkan Road, ensuring accessibility to Dubai and the other emirates, and placing it within a rapidly developing urban corridor.

The city spans 1.5-kilometre-long plot and encompasses BEEAH’s headquarters, forming what can be considered both a physical and philosophical extension of BEEAH’s core values. Just as our HQ is a global model for sustainability and innovation, the city applies these same principles at an urban scale — including decentralised digital identities, net-zero-ready systems, AI-powered infrastructure, and circular resource management.

Proximity to our headquarters also enables efficient oversight, faster decision-making, and seamless integration with existing operational infrastructure. It ensures continuity in delivery and governance, allowing us to maintain the high standards that BEEAH is known for, across sectors.

In terms of urban composition, the city ensures a balanced mix of residential, commercial, retails, and civic spaces that supports a 360-degree holistic environment. Ultimately, this location reinforces our commitment to sustainability not only in design, but in function, enabling Khalid Bin Sultan City to operate as a true extension of our mission and capabilities.

What is the project status and timeline? What are the estimated start and completion dates for construction? Have contracts for the project been awarded? If so, who are the recipients?

Nada Taryam: Khalid Bin Sultan City will be developed in phases. Phase 1 is set to launch by November 2029 with 400 units – a mix of 2 to 4-bedroom townhouses and 3 to 5-bedroom villas. This includes key community facilities and a portion of the middle park, representing around 27 percent of the total 1,500 residential units planned.

Sales for Phase 1 are scheduled to launch in October 2025. Contracts will be announced in the lead-up to that date, along with unit pricing and sales availability. As a freehold development, the project will be open to both local and international buyers.

Are there plans for future phases or additional projects tied to the Khalid Bin Sultan City development?

Nada Taryam: Yes. Khalid Bin Sultan City is a multi-phase, long-term project with each phase adding layers of community life, cultural spaces, and civic services. BEEAH sees this as a scalable model for other developments in Sharjah and the region, blending infrastructure, sustainability, and cultural identity.

What is BEEAH’s long-term vision for its real estate business?

Khaled Al Huraimel: BEEAH’s Real Estate pillar is now one of our strategic verticals, alongside Environment, Energy, Technology, and Healthcare. Our long-term vision is to redefine urban living by creating communities that are environmentally sustainable, economically vibrant, and socially inclusive, built to serve both present and future generations.

Our roots are in Sharjah, and we are proud to contribute to its continued growth through projects like Khalid Bin Sultan City. However, the vision we are building, for net-zero, smart and human-centric cities, is one with global relevance. Right now, our focus is on delivering Khalid Bin Sultan City to the highest standards, ensuring that it will create a real impact and will set a strong foundation for what is about to come. Looking ahead, we see this as just the beginning. Our long-term goal is to continue building communities across the UAE which people are proud to call home.

BEEAH will continue reinforcing its mission – to create a sustainable and smart environment around the way people want to live, work, and connect.

