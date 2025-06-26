



Before they were famous | Astronomy Magazine













false

product

before-they-were-famous

https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/before-they-were-famous/

Before they were famous | Astronomy Magazine

Bruno Araujo, taken from Joinville, Brazil Earlier this week, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory splashed the Lagoon (M8) and Trifid (M20) nebulae across front pages around the world. But the pair are also longstanding favorites of amateur observers and wide-field astroimagers. This shot was taken with a 2.2-inch refractor and 15 hours of exposure timeContinue reading “Before they were famous”

https://www.astronomy.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Bruno-Araujo-M8-M20-1568×1069.jpeg

InStock

USD

1.00

1.00



article

ASY





164657

