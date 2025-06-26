No Result
Before they were famous | Astronomy Magazine

June 26, 2025
in Space Exploration
Before they were famous | Astronomy Magazine
Bruno Araujo, taken from Joinville, Brazil Earlier this week, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory splashed the Lagoon (M8) and Trifid (M20) nebulae across front pages around the world. But the pair are also longstanding favorites of amateur observers and wide-field astroimagers. This shot was taken with a 2.2-inch refractor and 15 hours of exposure time
Bruno Araujo, taken from Joinville, Brazil

Earlier this week, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory splashed the Lagoon (M8) and Trifid (M20) nebulae across front pages around the world. But the pair are also longstanding favorites of amateur observers and wide-field astroimagers. This shot was taken with a 2.2-inch refractor and 15 hours of exposure time with a one-shot color camera.


