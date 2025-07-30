Catch up on some of SCMP’s biggest China stories of the day. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. China’s Politburo calls for ‘stepped up’ economic policy support

China has vowed to maintain its macro policy support for the rest of 2025 as the country seeks to navigate economic risks – both external and internal – in the second half of the year and plan for its next half-decade of development.

2. Shanghai, east China brace for severe tropical storm after dodging tsunami

Shanghai and parts of China’s east coast are bracing for a severe tropical storm after a tsunami yellow alert for the region was cancelled on Wednesday, following a massive earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula.

3. What are China’s most dynamic cities? New report gives surprising answer

Hangzhou has emerged as a major Chinese technology hub, nurturing high-profile companies including humanoid robot maker Unitree Robotics. Photo: Handout

China’s most dynamic local economies are no longer metropolises like Beijing and Shanghai, but lesser-known cities including Hangzhou and Hefei, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligence Unit.