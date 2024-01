Depending on who you ask, some would say 2023 was the greatest year in games. Others, however, may say it was the worst. This was a year filled with incredible and groundbreaking games, but it was also filled with thousands of layoffs that affected the very people making those great games. It can be a lot to remember. But don’t worry, Kurt paints a picture of what it was like to be a gamer in a year of many highs and incredible lows.