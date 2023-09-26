The West of Scotland Football League (WoSFL) Premier Division champions earned their place after defeating Lossiemouth FC 4-0 in their first round tie – albeit The Mighty’s third game in the competition thus far.

It was a result that delighted boss Chris Strain, as his side came out comfortable victors in what was a tough test away to the Highland League side.

The match was tight at half-time with only a Blair Rossiter goal separating the two sides.

However, second half goals from Scot Rough, Ciaran Diver and Carlo Monti saw Beith through comfortably, setting up a tie at home to Broomhill FC in the second round.

It is a tie manager Strain is knows will be a challenge and he says he won’t be looking any further beyond it.

Though he admitted that the competition as a whole is allowing the club’s fans and players to dream.

He told the Herald: “It was a comfortable win in the end. Lossiemouth were stubborn and worked hard but we were the team with a bit more quality in the final third.

The competition is one for the supporters and players. Fans staff and players alike can dream about showcases their talent and the competition is reward for being champions.

“How far we go, we’ll have to wait and see but Broomhill are the next opponents and they’ll be a tough team to beat.

“I’m glad we have a home tie and given the unbelievable traveling support at Lossiemouth – I’m sure there will be even more interest in this tie.”

Strain was also delighted that the result sees Beith carry on their remarkable start to the season in all competitions.

In league play, no side has taken as much as a point of the reigning champions, while they have safely navigated their way through every cup tie so far.

Strain added: “We’ve won 11/11, that’s a fantastic effort on its own however our mantra is just to take it one game at a time, focus on that and see where we get to.

“We’ve a great squad of lads and we’ll push on all fronts for as long as we can.”

Beith are back in league action this weekend as they face St Cadoc’s away at New Tinto Park at 2pm on Saturday, September 30.

Their Scottish Cup journey will continue on the weekend of Saturday, October 28, with an exact date and kick off time to be confirmed.