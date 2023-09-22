Universal Pictures has released a The Exorcist: Believer clip from Blumhouse‘s highly-anticipated horror sequel, featuring Leslie Odom Jr. and Lidya Jewett. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 6.

The video teases the aftermath of Angela and Katherine’s mysterious disappearance. It shows Odom’s Victor Fielding asking her daughter what were they doing in the woods. As it turns out, the two girls were actually trying to contact the deceased mother of Angela, which might be the reason why the demon was able to latch itself to them.

Check out The Exorcist: Believer clip below (watch more trailers):

Who’s Involved The Exorcist: Believer?

The Exorcist: Believer is the direct sequel to the original horror feature, which was adapted from William Peter Blatty’s novel. Green is directing from a screenplay he is co-writing with Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Peter Sattler. The film sees the return of Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn, who will be joined by Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Raphael Sbarge, and Jennifer Nettles, with newcomers Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum.

“Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter, Angela on his own,” reads the synopsis. “But when Angela and her friend Katherine, disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.”

The sequel is produced by Jason Blum, David Robinson, and James Robinson, with Green, McBride, Couper Samuelson, and Stephanie Allain executive producing. It is a co-production between Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Production.