Belinda Sarkodie left Ghana in 2024 to seek refuge in Canada. On Friday, she was killed in Hamilton while she was with a friend and they were waiting for a bus.

“That’s not fair…. She thought she was safe here,” said Evelyn Aidoo.

Although not a blood relative, Aidoo was regarded as 26-year-old’s aunt — someone Sarkodie considered family away from home.

Aidoo described Sarkodie as “kind, honest, cheerful, supportive.” They were supposed to meet on Saturday. But the day before, she found out about Sarkodie’s death through social media.

Evelyn Aidoo, who spoke to CBC Hamilton by the bus stop where Sarkodie was killed, said Sarkodie was a refugee who ‘thought she was safe’ in Canada. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

“I was sent a message through a clip that a young Ghanaian had been killed in Hamilton. Her name was Belinda and I didn’t think it was the same Belinda I knew.

“I didn’t want to believe it.”

On Monday afternoon, Aidoo spoke to CBC Hamilton by the bus stop where Sarkodie was killed while she was there with others to lay flowers.

Sarkodie, who was born in the community of Konongo in Ghana, was the youngest of three children and helping support her mother back home.

Sarkodie’s friends gathered near Jackson Square on Monday to place flowers at the bus shelter where she was killed a few days earlier. (Justin Chandler/CBC)

Those who knew her said she was smart and had big dreams.

According to police, Sarkodie was an “innocent bystander” during the shooting near James Street North and King Street West.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect.

Co-workers ‘are all devastated’

Through a statement from Hamilton police, Sarkodie’s family said she was an “affable person known for her warmth, kindness and gentle spirit,” and leaves behind a sister and mother in Ghana, and a brother who lives in Manitoba.

Sarkodie worked at the Hamilton airport, but made it a habit to visit Jackson Square on Fridays for grocery shopping.

Her friend and co-worker, Grace Nasiru, said Sarkodie had been working a lot, and made plans to go out and enjoy last weekend. They had spoken that morning to iron out details of their outing, Nasiru said.

Nasiru said Sarkodie called in the afternoon, less than an hour before she was shot, to check up on her since she was also having a busy week.

“I got off the phone with her, like just 30 minutes, 45 minutes, and [a friend] called me back that my friend is lying here dead,” Nasiru said from outside Jackson Square on Monday.

Grace Nasiru was one of Sarkodie’s friends and colleagues. She travelled to downtown Hamilton on Friday to identify her friend’s body. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

She said Sarkodie was standing with a mutual friend at the bus stop when the friend walked away to check if the bus was coming soon.

“When he turned, my sister was on the floor.”

The friend called Nasiru first, and she and others immediately left work and travelled downtown to identify Sarkodie’s body. One of them told CBC News that the body was covered with a blanket when they arrived.

The days since have been a “nightmare,” said Nasiru.

Sarkodie, one of several Ghanaian women working in the airport’s ground handling area, was a hard worker and “favoured” by supervisors, she said.

“If you go to my workplace, it’s not an easy thing. They are not even able to work. They are all devastated.”

Vigil planned for Friday downtown

Nasiru said Sarkodie was trying to save money to continue her education in environmental science, after graduating with honours in Ghana.

Emmanuel Duodu, president of the Ghanaian-Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO), said he was shocked about Sarkodie’s death.

He didn’t know her personally, but heard from the community that she was a smart and personable woman with “hopes and aspirations” in Canada.

“What I’m telling everyone in our community is that we have to stay strong,” he said.

Duodu said he wants to encourage the Ghanaian community in Canada to go about their lives without fear. “This doesn’t reflect the community we live in, in this country.”

Sarkodie worked at the Hamilton airport with other women from Ghana. They also often spent time together while not at work. (belsark/TikTok)

Duodu said many people, both within and outside the community, have reached out, asking what they can do to help.

“At this point, I think we are also trying to gather ourselves to do some little fundraising here and there for the burial.”

The GCAO set up a GoFundMe, aiming to raise $40,000 for Sarkodie’s funeral and to support her family.

The Ghanaian Association of Hamilton said in a media release Tuesday it is “with deep shock and profound sadness,” and it mourns “the tragic death of a member of our community.”

It said a vigil for Sarkodie is planned for Friday from 5-6 p.m. at King and James streets. The association said it is also working with other Ghanaian organizations to assist the family back in Ghana.

Aidoo said Sarkodie’s family wants to travel to Canada to say their last goodbyes to their loved one.

She also said the family and community hope for an arrest and charges.

“Belinda deserves justice.”