



Thousands of Canadians were offline Wednesday morning due to a widespread Bell internet outage.

The company confirmed on social media that service for some Quebec and Ontario customers may be interrupted and said it is working to resolve the issue.

“Our network team is investigating and we’ll provide updates as soon as they’re available,” a spokesperson told National Post via email.

Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) May 21, 2025

At

downdetector.ca

, a website that relies on user reports to track service disruptions and outages, more than 140,000 reports were received by 9:37 a.m. ET.

Within 30 minutes, however, some people in the comment section noted their service had been restored.

Bell’s support page was also inactive for a time, but has since been restored.

