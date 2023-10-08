Three title fights later, we have the Bellator 300 results for you. In case you missed the entire event, it was streamed on YouTube and is currently available on the official BellatorMMA channel. But if you want to save time, we have you covered with all the latest Bellator news.

Bellator 300 Results: Three Title Fights, Zero New Champions

Women’s Flyweight Title Fight: Liz Carmouche (C) vs Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

This was both a surprising and a disappointing bout for multiple reasons. First off, Macfarlane missed weight ahead of this bout. This means that even if she won against the champion, she was ineligible for the title.

Now, into the action, if we can call it action. This was a sparring match if we have ever seen one. It is no secret that the two fighters are close friends outside the octagon. But this was a disappointment.

There were almost no hard exchanges. It was a slow fight, with no aggression, no passion, no real damage. It felt like the fighters came out for fun and getting paid. You can check out the stats and you will see how few strikes there were in this match.

Nevertheless, Macfarlane even managed to get injured with this slow pace. A leg kick from Carmouche compromised her knee at the start of the third round and it looked like it was already over but the champion decided to stall again.

She could have finished her opponent as soon as the third round but she waited all the way to the start of the fifth. She then won via TKO (Leg Kick) and retained her title against her good friend and a former champion.

Women’s Featherweight Title Fight: Cris Cyborg (C) vs Cat Zingano

Fans really believed that Cat Zingano may have a chance after Cris Cyborg took a slight detour from MMA for a year. But the odds did not lie to us and the champion finished this bout in the opening round.

This result truly shows that sometimes age is just a number. At 38 years old, Cris Cyborg is unbeatable in this division. Cat Zingano once fought for the UFC Bantamweight title and was unbeaten since moving to Bellator.

From the very first second of this bout, Cyborg punished Zingano as if the contender had eaten her last cookie. It was over before it began here. At the start of the 5th minute of the opening round, the referee had to intervene and stop the contest after the champion unleashed a barrage of hammer fists on the contender.

What’s next for Cris Cyborg? Well, the longtime champion called out Leah McCourt, who fought in the early card and won again. With this said, let’s take a look at the last of our Bellator 300 results.

Lightweight Title Fight: Usman Nurmagomedov (C) vs Brent Primus

Usman Nurmagomedov defended his title against former champion Brent Primus and sealed his status in the Bellator lightweight division. Out of all the Bellator 300 results, this is the fight that deserves the most attention, not only because it was the main event.

Usman simply showed the world why he is the champion and why he is likely to remain unbeaten for a while. His performance was unmatched. While Primus went in as aggressive as they come, Nurmagomedov was world-class with his technique.

Usman showed us what MMA actually means. He was mixing it all – punches, kicks, knees, elbows, clinch work, working on different levels, takedowns, wrestling, etc. He did it all. Primus was given no chance in this title bout. The fight was one-sided from Round 1 to the final bell and in the last round, Primus was basically fighting for his life in order to make it to the final ring.

This win from last night is far more important for Nurmagomedov than any other fighter on the card. With this win, he is now set to face the winner between Alexander Shabily and Patricky Pitbull. This fight will happen at Bellator 301. When Usman faces his next opponent, they will fight in the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix Finale and the winner will be both champion and win $1 million.

Bellator 300 Results: The Entire Fight Card

Postlims:

• Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Brent Primus via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

• Cris Cyborg defeats Cat Zingano via TKO in Round 1

• Liz Carmouche defeats former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via TKO (knee injury) in Round 5

Prelims:

• Bobby Seronio III defeats Alberto Garcia via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Leah McCourt defeats Sara McMann via TKO in Round 1

• Sergio Cossio defeats Jesse Roberts via submission (triangle choke) in Round 3

• Kai Kamaka III defeats Henry Corrales via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

• Slim Trabelsi defeats Davion Franklin via submission in Round 1

• Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov defeats Maciej Rozanski via UD (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

• Mukhamed Berkhamov defeats Herman Terrado via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Grant Neal defeats Romero Cotton via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

• Jena Bishop defeats Ilara Joanne via submission (armbar) in Round 1

• Josh Hokit defeats Spencer Smith via submission (arm-triangle choke) in Round 3