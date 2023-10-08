USMAN NURMAGOMEDOV had a slightly awkward moment with Liz Carmouche after the latest defence of his Bellator title.

The undefeated Russian – the cousin of retired UFC and MMA legend Khabib – retained his lightweight title with a decision victory over Brent Primus at Bellator 300 early on Sunday morning.

At the Bellator 300 Winner’s Circle, Liz Carmouche offered a handshake to Usman Nurmagomedov. Usman respectfully declined to handshake due to religious reasons. Cris Cyborg made Liz put her hand down 😂 pic.twitter.com/XE5wiQybmQ — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) October 8, 2023

3 Liz Carmouche tried to shake Usman Nurmagomedov’s hand after Bellator 300 concluded Credit: BELLATOR

3 The Russian politely declined the handshake offer but put his hand to his heart Credit: BELLATOR

Bellator chief Scott Coker had the three champions in action on the card enter the cage for a photo opp after the culmination of the historic card.

Nurmagomedov, 25, was joined in the cage by women’s fly and featherweight champions Liz Carmouche and Cris Cyborg.

But he found himself in an awkward spot when Carmouche tried to shake his hand.

Carmouche, who retained her 115lbs title with a TKO victory over Ilima-Lei MacFarlane earlier that night, stretched out her right hand to Nurmagomedov after he joined the line-up.

Nurmagomedov politely declined the handshake, placing his right hand on his chest and saying something inaudible to the American.

Carmouche didn’t seem to take any offence to the Dagestani’s decision not to shake her hand, immediately nodding her head and smiling.

The incident didn’t go unnoticed by MMA fans, many of whom believed devout Muslim Nurmagomedov declined the handshake due to religious reasons.

One tweeted: “Usman greeting the WMMA champs by put[ting] his hand on his heart and smiling.”

3 Usman Nurmagomedov dominated Brent Primus to retain his lightweight title Credit: BELLATOR

Another said: “Let him practice his religion however he pleases.”

And another said: “Cyborg realized and smiled, then the other fighter was trying to shake his hand and he did the same thing.”

One remarked: “Gotta love Cyborg’s knowledge of cultural diversity.”

Usman’s dominant victory over Primus stretched his record to a perfect 18-0 and advance to the final of the $1million lightweight tournament.

In his post-fight interview, “I want to say, ‘Hi, San Diego!’ This fight, I think I did a good job.

“This Grand Prix [final] will be a great fight. I have to challenge myself.

“These guys are tough. But I will be waiting at the top.”