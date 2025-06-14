



People never seem all that sympathetic when professional athletes strike. They generally see the conflict as millionaires fighting billionaires.

In both cases, it’s rich people battling slightly less rich people over more money than most people see in their lives.

The reality, however, is somewhat different. Even though the numbers are very large, the players are still the little guys in any labor dispute.

Yes, the money even for mediocre players is very high, but players have short careers, and they put their bodies on the line in a way that often has lifelong consequences.

The sums being disputed may be higher, but the reality is that players are fighting to get more of the money they make for owners. It’s not about the guys at the top of the pay scale (although they often benefit the most), but the ones who might fight to make it to the highest levels.

Strikes by athletes are generally seen as self-indulgent, but they are really not that different from any workers seeking their fair share.

That’s what’s happening in Boston as Fenway Park workers represented by Unite Here Local 26 have been voting on a potential strike.

Fenway Park workers are voting on a potential strike. Image source: Pixabay

Fenway workers want better wages

The workers began voting on June 13 and the vote will conclude on June 15.

“Unite Here Local 26 represents workers in the hospitality industries of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Our members work in Boston and Providence’s best hotels, restaurants, and university dining halls in addition to the Boston Convention Centers, Fenway Park, and Logan International Airport. We clean hotel rooms, greet guests, and prepare and serve food for hundreds of thousands of travelers to Boston and the northeast,” the union shared on its website.

The workers have been working without a contract since 2024. They seek higher wages and guarantees against further automation of their jobs.

Workers represented by the union are employees of Aramark and not the Boston Red Sox. Positions impacted include beer vendors, cashiers, cooks, servers, souvenir vendors and others, according to the union.

Should the workers authorize a strike and the workers actually stage a walkout, it would be the first time Fenway Park concession workers have walked off the job.

Red Sox games could be impacted

While it’s unlikely games would canceled in the event of a strike, a walkout could limit food, beverage, and other concessions at the stadium. That could make it harder, if not impossible, to enjoy a Fenway Frank (a hot dog that’s unique to the iconic ballpark).

Voting for a strike authorization is not a final step. It simply gives union negotiators and added tool to bargain with.

Local 26 hotel workers, however, did strike in 2024.

That strike was about higher wages, which is the core goal of the Fenway Park workers.

“Red Sox fans come to Fenway not just to enjoy the games and watch the athletes. They return year after year and they look for the server who gave them great service and made their experience at the ballpark a memorable one. It’s a personal connection,” Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo said in a statement. “These workers should be paid well, in line with the citywide standard, and they should not have to worry about losing their jobs to technology.”

The hotel strike ended after four days when an agreement was reached and voted on by the union.