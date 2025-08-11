



The classic bar and grill sector has suffered over the last year, as several chains have faced financial distress and filed for bankruptcy protection.

Some of the big bar and grill names to file for bankruptcy included TGI Friday’s, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in November 2024; DMD Ventures, a Twin Peaks owner of six franchises, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2025, and Hooters of America filed for Chapter 11 in March 2025.

Business has been even tougher for specialty bars, such as Sacramento-area axe-throwing themed chain Smart Axe, which filed for bankruptcy in September 2024 and closed its Rancho Cordova, Calif., location, Sacramento Business Journal reported.

Specialty bars appeal to their special-interest patrons

Specialty-themed bars tend to appeal to their special-interest patrons, often not appealing to the general public.

The unique-themed axe-throwing bar still operates locations in Folsom, Roseville, and Modesto, Calif.

A Buffalo, N.Y., hatchet-throwing bar, Hatchets & Hops, sold a location, closed a location, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2024, according to WGRZ-TV.

Specialty bars that filed for bankruptcy

Bar K, August 2025.

Smart Axe, September 2024.

Hatchets & Hops, March 2024

And now the owners of another specialty bar, popular dog bar chain Bar K, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation after shutting down its three locations in Kansas City, Mo., St. Louis, and Oklahoma City.

Bar K dog bar files for Chapter 7 liquidation and closes down all operations. Image source: Shutterstock

Bar K dog bar chain files Chapter 7 bankruptcy, closes down

Bar K Holdings LLC filed its Chapter 7 liquidation petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri on Aug. 4, six days after closing all of its dog bar locations on July 29.

The Kansas City-based debtor claimed in a statement that a variety of reasons forced it to immediately and permanently close its dog bar chain, as it faced severe hospitality industry economic challenges, including inflationary costs and expenses, an extremely difficult labor market, and sharply reduced consumer spending.

The debtor listed $100,000 to $1 million in liabilities, according to WDAF-TV Fox4. Bar K’s St. Louis location allegedly owed over $200,000 in back rent to its landlord before filing for bankruptcy.

Bar K dog bar pampered canine customers

Bar K opened its first location in Kansas City in August 2018, which included a 2-acre dog park with a jungle gym, shallow splash pool with cabana-style seats where dogs could lounge and dry off, and a rock climbing wall, Kansas City Star reported at the time.

The dog bar also had spaces sectioned off for dogs weighing under 25 pounds and a Puppy Pub for pups 3-9 months old.

Employees were trained to observe dog body language and to intervene before conflicts occurred. The parks included two first aid stations, and the facilities had a Groom Room dog salon.

The Kansas City facility employed about 90 workers when it opened, according to reports.

Dogs enjoyed culinary delights

Dogs could enjoy beef stew, chicken risotto, and turkey and sweet potato meatballs, from a menu developed with Purina nutritionists.

Humans, of course, could sit at a full bar, restaurant, or coffee house. Bar K also offered an outdoor beer garden for patrons to keep an eye on their dogs.

Bar K opened dog bar locations in St. Louis in November 2021 and in Oklahoma City in February 2023.

Bar K’s defunct dog bar locations:

Kansas City, Mo.

St. Louis.

Oklahoma City.

Admission was $10 a day for a dog and $5 for any additional household dog.

Annual memberships were $225 with unlimited visits and $25 for each additional household dog.

