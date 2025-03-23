In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Chappy, the gray seal pup found wandering the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, has died due to severe digestive complications.

On February 16, passersby spotted the underweight pup near Yale University, more than 1,000 feet from the nearest river.

Authorities promptly transported him to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, where he was treated for dehydration, malnutrition, and mild pneumonia.

Initially, Chappy responded well to care, but he developed mesenteric torsion—a condition where the intestines twist, cutting off blood supply—leading to his untimely death.

This tragic incident underscores the challenges marine life faces due to environmental disruptions.

As eco-conscious individuals, we must advocate for the protection of marine habitats and Support organizations dedicated to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

